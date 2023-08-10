News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield murder Shortbrook Close: Man stabbed to death on bridge near to Westfield neighbourhood

A large police presence was spotted on the footpath by the river last night.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST

A man has been stabbed to death on a footpath leading away from a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield shortly before 11pm last night (Wednesday, August 9) to reports that a man had been seriously injured.

A man was stabbed to death in a area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, Sheffield, at around 11pm on August 9.
Officers and paramedics found the man with suspected stab wounds to his chest.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remain on scene today and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1192 of August 9.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

