A man has been stabbed to death on a footpath leading away from a Sheffield neighbourhood.
Officers were called to the area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield shortly before 11pm last night (Wednesday, August 9) to reports that a man had been seriously injured.
Officers and paramedics found the man with suspected stab wounds to his chest.
Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police remain on scene today and an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1192 of August 9.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.