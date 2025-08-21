Wisewood Lane: Drug driving arrest & elderly woman left fighting for life after Sheffield electric bike crash
The collision took place on Wisewood Lane in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield last night (Wednesday, August 20, 2025), with police being called out shortly after 5pm.
The elderly woman injured in the collision is currently in a “life-threatening condition” in hospital, say police, as they appeal for witnesses to come forward.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of “driving while unfit through drugs.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a woman in her 80s was walking along the road when she has been involved in a collision with a black e-bike.
“The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a life-threatening condition.
“The rider of the e-bike, a 37-year-old man, remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers.
“He was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
“He has since been released on police bail while our inquiry progresses.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has footage of the collision or the e-bike prior to the collision is urged to get in touch.”
You can contact police online, via live chat or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 695 of August 20, 2025 when you get in touch.
Footage can be submitted directly to police here.