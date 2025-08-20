Halifax Road crash Sheffield: Two taken to hospital after car crash
Emergency services were sent to the scene, on Halifax Road, close the junction with Chaucer Road, early this afternoon, after three vehicles were reported to have collided.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent four ambulances, with South Yorkshire Police also dispatching officers.
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.
The Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call just after 1pm on Wednesday afternoon to report a collision involving three vehicles on Halifax Road, Sheffield.
“Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”