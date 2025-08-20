Two people have been to taken to hospital after a crash on a major Sheffield road today.

Emergency services were sent to the scene, on Halifax Road, close the junction with Chaucer Road, early this afternoon, after three vehicles were reported to have collided.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent four ambulances, with South Yorkshire Police also dispatching officers.

The Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call just after 1pm on Wednesday afternoon to report a collision involving three vehicles on Halifax Road, Sheffield.

“Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”