13-year-old Anne Dunwell was about to take a short bus journey home from her aunt’s house, when she was snatched and murdered by one of South Yorkshire’s most twisted killers.

The monster responsible for sexually assaulting and killing Anne has now evaded justice for 61 years.

Anne’s father passed away never knowing the identity of the killer.

The monster responsible for sexually assaulting and killing Anne Dunwell has now evaded justice for 61 years. It remains one of South Yorkshire's most brutal unsolved murders

Today, it still remains one of South Yorkshire’s most brutal unsolved murders.

But detectives in South Yorkshire Police’s Major Incident Review Team have vowed to investigate any new information that comes to light.

The horrific killing took place in May 1964, after Anne had been visiting an aunt in the village of Bramley, Rotherham.

Following the visit, the teen had decided to return to the home she shared with her grandparents in the nearby village of Whiston, which is located between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Kind-hearted Anne had decided to return to keep her grandmother company, because her grandfather was working a night shift.

She intended to make the journey on the bus, and had gone to catch it when she was snatched.

Anne Dunwell was just 13-years-old when she was killed | Submit

A lorry driver, named Thomas Wilson, was heading along Slade Hooton Lane on his way to work early the following morning when he spotted Anne’s body.

Describing the experience at the time, he said: “I was driving down the lane when I saw what I thought was a tailor’s dummy with its feet in the hedge and back on the manure heap.

“I thought it was a practical joke and drove on. When I got to work, I told my brother-in-law what I had seen and to make sure we drove back.

“We went within two yards of the body, which had a stocking round its neck, and noticed that the legs were badly bruised. There were also bruises on the face. The arms seemed as if they had been placed behind the back.”

A post-mortem would later reveal that Anne had been strangled with her own stockings and viciously sexually assaulted.

Police immediately launched a murder probe and it was quickly established that Anne had never caught the bus.

Her family said that she would never have willingly climbed into a vehicle with a stranger, so it was assumed that she had been abducted from the roadside.

A subsequent appeal for ‘courting couples’ who were in the vicinity of where the body was found to come forward, revealed that a young woman matching Anne’s description was seen struggling with a man in a mini-van at around 11pm on the night she died.

But despite the police having several suspects at the time and a photofit of the killer, no arrests were ever made.

No arrests have ever been made in the hunt to catch Anne Dunwell's killer | Submit

In 2002 the investigation was reopened and the case appeared on crime show Crimewatch, but despite advancements in DNA - the killer’s semen was found on the stockings - the killer could not be identified on the national database, and Anne’s murder remains unsolved.

Speaking today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said of the investigation: “A murder investigation was launched immediately following Anne’s death.

“Hundreds of dedicated officers have worked on the investigation in the years since Anne’s death, revisiting the case as developments in forensic technology have enabled new leads to be pursued.

“A large number of men have been traced and eliminated from the enquiry.

“The case has been reviewed on a number of occasions in the past and new lines of enquiry identified.

“Sadly, these did not lead to the identification of Anne's killer.

“South Yorkshire Police will investigate any new information that may come to light, though the Major Incident Review Team.”

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.