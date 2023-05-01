Officers described how they delivered an ‘early morning wake-up call’ as they carried out a drugs raid at a property in Wincobank on Thursday, April 27.

“A cannabis cultivation was located and two persons interviewed under caution and released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing,” they said, as they shared this photo of the cannabis plants which were discovered during the raid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, The Star revealed the shocking state in which a rented property had been left after it was turned into a cannabis farm, leaving the landlord with a big clean-up. Last month, police forced their way into a house in Crookes, where they found cannabis plants worth more than £450,000. One person was arrested.

Some of the cannabis plants discovered when police raided a drugs farm in Wincobank, Sheffield