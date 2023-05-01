News you can trust since 1887
Wincobank: Police deliver 'early morning wake-up call' at cannabis farm in Sheffield suburb near Meadowhall

Police have busted a cannabis farm in a Sheffield suburb near Meadowhall.

By Robert Cumber
Published 1st May 2023, 07:57 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 07:57 BST

Officers described how they delivered an ‘early morning wake-up call’ as they carried out a drugs raid at a property in Wincobank on Thursday, April 27.

“A cannabis cultivation was located and two persons interviewed under caution and released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing,” they said, as they shared this photo of the cannabis plants which were discovered during the raid.

Earlier this year, The Star revealed the shocking state in which a rented property had been left after it was turned into a cannabis farm, leaving the landlord with a big clean-up. Last month, police forced their way into a house in Crookes, where they found cannabis plants worth more than £450,000. One person was arrested.

Some of the cannabis plants discovered when police raided a drugs farm in Wincobank, SheffieldSome of the cannabis plants discovered when police raided a drugs farm in Wincobank, Sheffield
Last week, four Sheffield men were among 10 people who were arrested as part of a major police investigation into cannabis growing, with the operation spanning Yorkshire, the Midlands and Wales.