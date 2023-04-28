A major drugs operation spanning Yorkshire, the Midlands and Wales has allegedly been disrupted, with 10 men arrested.

North Wales Police say the sting carried out on Thursday, April 27, came as part of an investigation into a large scale conspiracy to grow cannabis in Rhyl, a town in Wales. Those arrested include four men who live in Sheffield and another two men who live in Doncaster.

The 10 suspects are: Kalemi Besim, 22, of Sheffield; Edison Cela, 28, of Sheffield; Ardit Lici, 27, of Sheffield; Aranit Kapo, 22, of Sheffield; Shpetim Kapo, 24, of Doncaster; Ronaldo Hazizi, 24, of Doncaster;

Faisall Aslam, 48, of Bradford; Shakeel Aslam, 50, of Chester; Akeel Aslam, 50, of Rhyl and Oltian Salla, 34, of Birmingham.

File photo. 10 men allegedly linked to a major cannabis operation in Yorkshire, Wales and the Midlands have been arrested in a large scale police sting.

They have all been charged with conspiracy to produce a Class B Drug and have been remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Sidney, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “[Thursday’s] actions are just a part of our response to the recent discovery of large scale cannabis cultivations in Rhyl.

“We will continue to dismantle and disrupt these types of operations, as such enterprises often fund the activities of Organised Crime Groups.”

Local Inspector Kevin Smith said: “Our local team are committed to ensuring the safety of Rhyl residents. I would like to thank the community for their assistance, and we will continue to act on any information provided to us.

