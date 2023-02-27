This is the state a house in Sheffield was left in after it was rented out and turned into a cannabis farm.

The property on Brunswick Street, Broomhall, was raided by South Yorkshire Police last week and photographs taken by waste removal firm South Yorkshire’s Man and Van show the state it was left in by cannabis growers.

Police seized cannabis plants being cultivated in the house and the landlord of the property was left to call in specialists to clear drug growing paraphernalia and debris left behind by the drug gang responsible for the criminal enterprise.

South Yorkshire’s Man and Van, posting on Facebook, said: “It’s not everyday you get a call for jobs like this. A landlord called us and asked if we could help him out, the tenants had been growing cannabis in his house and it was raided by the police.

This was the state of a rented house in Sheffield after it was turned into a cannabis farm before it was cleared by South Yorkshire's Man and Van (Photo: South Yorkshire's Man and Van)

“The police seized the plants but left the rest to the landlord, so we came in and got his house looking more something like a house in the space of six hours.”

Photos show wires were hanging from the ceiling, a crudely installed ventilation system and holes smashed in the walls of the house. Plant pots and compost can been seen all over the floor.

South Yorkshire Police has enjoyed some recent success in the fight against cannabis cultivation.

Over a three week period alone, cannabis plants worth £500,000 were recovered after police raids in the Walkley area.

To report suspicions about homes being used as drug dens, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.