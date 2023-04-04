A Sheffield man is in custody following a drugs raid by South Yorkshire Police, which uncovered 455 cannabis plants being grown in a busy city suburb.

Police officers from the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) forced their way into a property on Warwick Terrace, Crookes, after receiving information from concerned residents. Inside the house, the team found 455 cannabis plants worth around £455,000.

One arrest has been made so far, with the suspect charged with the production of cannabis.

South Yorkshire Police said the cannabis farm raid was pre-planned following the concerns shared by nearby residents. Officers “scoped” the property a week ahead and discovered it had a composite door fitted, which are generally harder for officers to force open during raids.

But the team managed to get into the drug den in 31 seconds thanks to an officer equipped with a power saw.

