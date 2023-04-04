News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield man charged after discovery of £455,000 cannabis farm in Crookes

A Sheffield man is in custody following a drugs raid by South Yorkshire Police, which uncovered 455 cannabis plants being grown in a busy city suburb.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th Apr 2023, 07:36 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 07:37 BST

Police officers from the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) forced their way into a property on Warwick Terrace, Crookes, after receiving information from concerned residents. Inside the house, the team found 455 cannabis plants worth around £455,000.

One arrest has been made so far, with the suspect charged with the production of cannabis.

South Yorkshire Police said the cannabis farm raid was pre-planned following the concerns shared by nearby residents. Officers “scoped” the property a week ahead and discovered it had a composite door fitted, which are generally harder for officers to force open during raids.

South Yorkshire Police reportedly found £455,000 worth of cannabis after uncovering a farm in CrookesSouth Yorkshire Police reportedly found £455,000 worth of cannabis after uncovering a farm in Crookes
But the team managed to get into the drug den in 31 seconds thanks to an officer equipped with a power saw.

Anyone with information about cannabis cultivation should call 101.