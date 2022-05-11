Two police cars and two crime scene investigation (CSI) vans are currently present on Wilcox Road, Fox Hill.

At around 10.40am this morning (Wednesday, May 11), South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a road closure was in place on Wilcox Road at the junction with Fox Hill Road.

The closure means there is no access from Penistone Road.

The force released details of what is described as an ‘ongoing road closure’ on Twitter.

“Please avoid the area while officers deal with the closure to avoid congestion,” a spokesperson said.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

South Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide further information.