Wilcox Road: Police officers and CSI team dispatched to Sheffield suburb as road closure remains in place

A crime scene investigation team and police officers are on the scene in a Sheffield suburb this afternoon, as an ongoing road closure remains in place.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 12:50 pm

Two police cars and two crime scene investigation (CSI) vans are currently present on Wilcox Road, Fox Hill.

At around 10.40am this morning (Wednesday, May 11), South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a road closure was in place on Wilcox Road at the junction with Fox Hill Road.

The closure means there is no access from Penistone Road.

The force released details of what is described as an ‘ongoing road closure’ on Twitter.

“Please avoid the area while officers deal with the closure to avoid congestion,” a spokesperson said.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

South Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide further information.

Motorists travelling in the area are experiencing delays, with congestion on Halifax Road, Penistone Road North and Herries Road South.

