Richard Hayles, aged 42, of Barnsley Road, Barnsley, has been charged with harassment, criminal damage and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and harassment.

At 8am on Sunday, May 8, it was reported that a man arrived at a property on Doe Royd Crescent, Parson Cross, where he allegedly threatened an occupant after causing criminal damage.

