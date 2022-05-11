Wilcox Road: Police ask public to avoid area in Sheffield suburb due to 'ongoing road closure'

South Yorkshire Police is advising members of the public to avoid an ongoing road closure in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 11:16 am

The closure is in place in Wilcox Road in Fox Hill at the junction with Fox Hill Road, meaning there is no access from Penistone Road.

South Yorkshire Police released details of what is described as an ‘ongoing road closure’ on Twitter.

The closure is in place in Wilcox Road in Fox Hill at the junction with Fox Hill Road, meaning there is no access from Penistone Road. Picture: Google

"Please avoid the area while officers deal with the closure to avoid congestion,” a spokesperson said.

The force has been asked to provide further information.

