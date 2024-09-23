Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A callous Rotherham killer who throttled his trusting girlfriend while her baby slept upstairs is nearing the end of the minimum term of his life sentence - and could soon be freed from prison.

Jason O’Malley used a belt to strangle mum-of-two Kerry Sneddon in November 2009, and then lied to police to cover his tracks.

During his trial, shameless O’Malley tried to smear Kerry’s reputation by claiming she liked her throat being squeezed during sex, and had died in a sex game gone wrong; but jurors rejected his account when they found him guilty of the 36-year-old’s murder.

In May 2010, shortly after the conclusion of the trial, the then judge, Michael Murphy QC, sentenced O’Malley, then aged 40, to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 15 years.

Taking remand time into account, O’Malley could have served the entirety of his minimum term in a matter of weeks - by November 2024.

O’Malley’s release will not be automatic, however, and his case may have to go before a parole board to determine whether he still poses a risk to members of the public.

As he sent O’Malley to begin his life sentence, Judge Murphy described O’Malley’s attack as being ‘wicked and cruel’ and said Kerry’s little son and daughter had been deprived forever of their mum.

As he sent Jason O’Malley to begin his life sentence, Judge Murphy described O’Malley’s attack as being ‘wicked and cruel’ and said Kerry’s little son and daughter had been deprived forever of their mum. | SYP

He said Kerry, who had been due to graduate from a college beauty course, had been ‘in the prime of her life”.

“You are an immensely immature and self-obsessed individual who put your own needs and cravings before anyone else’s,” Judge Murphy told O’Malley.

He added: “Your wicked and cruel act has deprived two children of their loving mother, it has deprived Kerry Sneddon’s parents of their dear daughter, and it has deprived all the other members of her family.”

Kerry’s loved ones spoke of their relief after O’Malley was found guilty and was sent to begin a life sentence.

Leanne Vernon, who was in court for the trial and verdict, said: “Hearing the word ‘guilty’ was a massive burst of emotions.

“I’m so glad I was there with your lovely family to hear that justice was served but so sad you are not here anymore... miss you and love you so much.”

Cousin Mark Parker said: “I am proud you are my cousin, always have been and always will be. Justice was done but it gives me little comfort as we will have a huge hole in our lives for longer.”

Kerry’s loved ones spoke of their relief after O’Malley was found guilty and was sent to begin a life sentence | Submit

Friend Ann Timm said O’Malley’s life sentence was ‘justice’.

“I am so glad justice has been done, now you can rest in peace,” she wrote.

“You are gone but you will never ever be forgotten and you will live on in your two beautiful children.”

Perie Vicini said: “We got our justice and he finally got what he deserves.”

But Donna Marie Barker Andrews said: “The time he has got will never replace you as a daughter, mummy, sister, and granddaughter - it will take a lifetime for all your family to get over you.”

Earlier this year, the then Government said there is ‘no such thing as the rough sex defence,’ as it introduced statutory aggravating factors aimed at ‘clamping down’ on ‘cowards who kill their partners with domestic violence’.

The Government said the statutory aggravating factors will be brought in for ‘offenders who cause death through abusive, degrading or dangerous sexual behaviour – or so-called ‘rough sex’ – meaning killers are handed down tougher sentences than ever before’.

The Star's front page after O'Malley received a life sentence | NW

A Government spokesperson said at the time: “The measure, announced on February 14, 2024, builds upon action taken in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 to clarify in law that there is no such thing as the ‘rough sex defence’, and comes as the government publishes its latest Rape Review progress report.”

During O’Malley’s trial it emerged he had slept with over 300 women - including one he met and got pregnant when Kerry went away for a week’s holiday during the early days of their relationship.

The court heard O’Malley had been expecting sex with Kerry on the night she died, and snapped when she logged onto her computer instead.