Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man who threatened a police constable with a knife before launching missiles at officers during a dangerous rooftop standoff has been jailed for over two years.

Jamie Stones, aged 35, became aggressive towards officers when they attended his home on Burgoyne Road, Walkley, during an arrest attempt as the 35-year-old tried to barricade the door to prevent them from entering.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (September 18, 2024): “He then lunged at one of our officers with a knife before climbing onto the roof of the property and hurling tiles at officers on the street below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Stones, aged 35, became aggressive towards officers when they attended his home on Burgoyne Road during an arrest attempt as the 35-year-old tried to barricade the door to prevent them from entering | NW/Adobe/SYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His behaviour caused damage to three vehicles and a police van before Stones was detained and taken to hospital after falling from the roof.

“While he was in hospital receiving treatment, Stones attacked multiple members of staff.”

Stones, of Burgoyne Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, sending a communication or article of an indecent or offensive nature and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Dearne Valley Parkway: Cyclist suffers broken bones in collision with lorry on Barnsley dual carriageway

He was jailed for a total of 110 weeks during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Speaking after Stone was jailed, PC Caitlin Selwood, officer in charge of the case, said: "Stones' violence was completely unacceptable and caused damage to innocent neighbours' vehicles as well as one of our own police vans.

Stones, of Burgoyne Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, sending a communication or article of an indecent or offensive nature and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker | SYP

"He then went on to assault the medical professionals tending to his injuries and intentionally threatened one of our officers with a knife leaving him in fear of suffering serious physical harm.

"After Stones scaled the building, our officers had to put themselves in the firing line as he hurled missiles from the roof and he should feel fortunate that no one was injured during that incident on 6 March 2024.

"It must have been terrifying for the community and residents and we are pleased Stones has been given an immediate custodial sentence in excess of two years."