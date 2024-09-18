Handsworth Road, Handsworth: Patient rushed to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Sheffield neighbourhood

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 14:10 BST
A casualty was rushed to hospital, following a two-vehicle crash on a main road in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

The crash took place on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 17, 2024).

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 13.13 yesterday afternoon (September 17) to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Handsworth Road, Sheffield.

The crash took place on Handsworth Road in the Handsworth area of Sheffield yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 17, 2024) | Google/Adobe

“One ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson added: “Crews from Parkway and Birley Moor fire stations were called at 1pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 17, 2024) to reports of a road traffic collision on Handsworth Road, Sheffield.

“They left the scene at 1.42pm.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

