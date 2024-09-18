Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield teenager stole a host of high value cars in a spate of burglaries across South and West Yorkshire, and then offered them to the highest bidder on Snapchat.

19-year-old Corey Rodgers stole the cars during a string of burglaries carried out between April and June of this year (2024).

Police say he targeted high value vehicles such as Mercedes, BMWs, and Volkswagen Golfs.

Rodgers, of Wordsworth Avenue,, Parson Cross, Sheffield, forced entry to homes before stealing the keys to the homeowners’ vehicles as well as other expensive items, such as a Louis Vuitton handbag.

19-year-old Corey Rodgers stole the cars during a string of burglaries carried out in South and West Yorkshire between April and June of this year. | SYP/3rd party

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “He had been released from prison in February of this year and tried to evade arrest by cutting off an electronic tag.

“However, he was located and arrested in June and a phone was seized from the address.

“A Snapchat account associated with the 19-year-old contained two videos which had been sent to a group chat named ‘no 9-5 here 2.0’. The videos showed vehicles stolen by Rodgers during burglaries and included the message: “Best bid takes em…”

“A number of tools commonly used in burglaries were also seized from the address Rodgers was arrested from.

“He was charged and later pleaded guilty to 10 counts of burglary dwelling and theft, one count of handling stolen goods, and one count of driving whilst disqualified.

“He also admitted a further ten burglaries through the taken into consideration (TIC) process.”

Rodgers appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on September 6, 2024, when he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.

Speaking after Rodgers was jailed, Detective Sergeant Thomas Jordan, of the Sheffield Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “Rodgers has caused untold harm across South Yorkshire and showed a complete lack of remorse by bragging about his actions on social media.

Corey Rodgers appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on September 6, 2024, when he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison | SYP

“He also attempted to profit from his crimes by offering vehicles to the highest bidder.

“Burglary leaves a lasting toll on its victims, who are often made to feel unsafe in their own homes. As shown by this result, we will work tirelessly to investigate every report of burglary across South Yorkshire and bring offenders to justice.

“I hope Rodgers’ sentence now means his many victims can begin to draw a line under their ordeal.”