Firefighters have dealt with a wave of arson attacks on bins, with incidents almost every night in the last week.

Since Sunday, fire crews in the city have had to deal with 16 bins ablaze, with all them thought by the fire service to have been started deliberately,

The most recent one South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has described came on Thursday evening, when they arrived at Spring Court Close, near Gleadless. Two wheelie bins had been set on fire , with a crew from Birley fire station sent to deal with it.

Earlier the same day, firefighters from Elm Lane station had needed to put out five wheelie bins on fire at 5:05am on Standish Road, Shirecliffe Sheffield.

The previous night crews from Central fire station were dispatched to put out four blazing bins at Leighton Place, also near Gleadless, on Wednesday evening, less than 500m away from Thursday evening's

Tuesday evening had seen three bins ablaze on Bassledene Road, Manor, with crews from Birley Fire Station sent.

And Sunday night had seen two wheelie bins torched on Laverdene Avenue, Totley, with Lowedges Fire Station dealing with the incident.

Firefighters across South Yorkshire asked the public to help them crack down on deliberate fires by creating a dedicated phone line, FireStoppers.