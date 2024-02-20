News you can trust since 1887
Cricket Inn Road: Firefighters sent to scene of car blaze after arson attack in Sheffield

Firefighters deployed after as car is set alight by arsonists in Sheffield
By David Kessen
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:37 GMT
Emergency services were sent out after arsonists torched a car near Park Hill, Sheffield, last night.

Firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station were sent to the scene at 8pm, and police were called over the blaze, on Cricket Inn Road.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "On arrival there was one small vehicle that was well alight.

"One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately."

The fire engine had left the scene by 8.24pm, after the fire had been extinguished.

It was the latest arson attack to affect a vehicle, with a motorcycle having been set alight at Algar Place, near Arbourthorne, the previous night.

