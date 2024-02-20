Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were sent out after arsonists torched a car near Park Hill, Sheffield, last night.

Firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station were sent to the scene at 8pm, and police were called over the blaze, on Cricket Inn Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "On arrival there was one small vehicle that was well alight.

"One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately."

The fire engine had left the scene by 8.24pm, after the fire had been extinguished.