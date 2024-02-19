Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and firefighters were called in after an arson attack on a motorbike on a Sheffield estate last night.

Both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were contacted over the blaze, which happened at 7.30pm last night, on Algar Place, close to a grassy recreation space at Arbourthorne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station spent around 15 minutes dealing with the incident, which is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

Police have been contacted for more information.

It was one of two arson incidents which fire fighters had to deal with overnight.