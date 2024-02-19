Arbourthorne arson: Police called in after fire attack on motorbike on Sheffield estate
Police and firefighters were called in after an arson attack on a motorbike on a Sheffield estate last night.
Both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were contacted over the blaze, which happened at 7.30pm last night, on Algar Place, close to a grassy recreation space at Arbourthorne.
Firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station spent around 15 minutes dealing with the incident, which is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.
Police have been contacted for more information.
It was one of two arson incidents which fire fighters had to deal with overnight.
They were also sent to Southey Avenue, near Longley, after bushes had been set alight, with a crew from Elm Lane fire station dealing with the blaze at 12.30am.