Greenacre Close Gleadless: Emergency services called out over arson attack on Sheffield estate

It was one of a number of incidents dealt with during the day
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:18 GMT
Firefighters were sent to a Sheffield estate last night after arsonists struck.

A fire crew was sent to the scene from Birley Fire Station after a wheelie been had been set alight outside a house on Greenacre Drive, near Gleadless.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the bin had been set ablaze deliberately, and police had been notified of the incident, which happened at 7.20pm last night.

Firefighters spent around 30 minutes at the scene.

Elsewhere in South Yorkshire, Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a sofa and rubbish at 11.15pm on King Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley.

The crew came away at 11.40pm.

