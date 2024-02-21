Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were sent to a Sheffield estate last night after arsonists struck.

A fire crew was sent to the scene from Birley Fire Station after a wheelie been had been set alight outside a house on Greenacre Drive, near Gleadless.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the bin had been set ablaze deliberately, and police had been notified of the incident, which happened at 7.20pm last night.

Firefighters spent around 30 minutes at the scene.

Elsewhere in South Yorkshire, Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a sofa and rubbish at 11.15pm on King Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley.