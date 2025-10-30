The Star readers have had their say on how to tackle knife crime.

Sheffield has been embroiled in discussions around knife crime this year, following the tragic death of Harvey Willgoose.

The 15-year-old was fatally stabbed during his lunch break at All Saints Catholic High School, by a fellow pupil who had brought a knife onto school grounds.

Harvey’s mum, Caroline, has since launched a campaign to introduce knife arches into schools, though wider discussions about how to tackle problems on the street continue.

Star readers have had their say on what the solution to knife crime is in Sheffield. | Arthur Matthews/PA

Now, readers of The Star have had their say on what actions must be taken to keep people safe.

Many have called for improved social services, to tackle the root issues pushing young people into carrying weapons.

Martin Keyworth wrote a comprehensive breakdown, explaining: “The real answer to tackling knife crime isn’t about confiscating knives or increasing police patrols alone - those only address the symptom, not the cause. Knife crime is a manifestation of deeper social failures: fractured family structures, loss of core values, poor education outcomes, lack of opportunity, and communities where young people feel unseen, unheard and undervalued.

“If children are not brought up to value themselves, they cannot value others. When self-worth is replaced by fear, status or survival instincts, violence fills the void. Tackling knife crime therefore demands early, long-term intervention - not just punishment but prevention.

“Until society starts addressing why people pick up knives rather than how to stop them carrying them, the cycle will continue. Knife crime is not the disease - it is the symptom of neglect, inequality and moral erosion.”

He also wrote a list of suggestions, including creating aspiration so that young people see a future beyond the street, and reforming local government to ensure money is going into early support.

Simon Apps, echoed this point, simply adding: “Tackling social mobility and inequality.”

Alex Loffstadt criticised the idea of blanket knife bans, adding: “A lot of stabbings will be chisels, screw drivers etc. Plus a shark or blade can be remarkably easy to make for the determined and imaginative. Also, knives and pointy objects are ubiquitous.

“So bans are only ever going to go so far. Plus carrying a knife in public is already covered by existing offensive weapon offences.

“If it's a problem we actually want to fix then it means addressing a lot of wider societal problems.

“Want more stable families, better behaved and less violent kids? Then we need to address wage stagnation and cost of living.

“If both parents are working full time the kids aren't going to be getting the support they need at home. If families are constantly living hand to mouth and kids don't see a future the you see increasing crime and violence.

“So we need to improve community cohesion. Whether that's libraries, community centres, youth centres and helping provide community projects that gets people involved. Helping kids socialisation.

“Improved social mobility and schooling so people don't feel frustrated and trapped.”

Kurt Booth said that responsibility needs to fall on the parent.

He wrote: “Parental education. Teaching them to learn children how to be emotionally intelligent. How to make the right choices in life. Parents being more proactive in their lives, showing them the right way to treat people. They are after all, their first teachers.

“Knife arches are a band aid solution. Do knife arches stop them being attacked outside school? No. The right direction in life might.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out concerns with the justice system, particularly around lax sentencings.

Mick Harper commented: “Stronger sentences for possession.”

Similarly, Tim Owen said that there needs to be better checks to find those who are accessing knives, adding: “The simple answer is put metal detectors in schools and metal detection wands for guards in shops and a harsh sentence for shop owners who sell them without the proper age verification checks.”

Michael Peacock called for stricter legislation, writing: “Let's have a license for these knives when you purchase that may make people think.”