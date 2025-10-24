Star readers have shared their thoughts as Sheffield grapples with the tragic loss of young Harvey Willgoose, and the fate his killer will now face.

It’s been a long road to find justice for 15-year-old Harvey, who was stabbed through the heart during his lunch break at All Saints Catholic High School back in February.

His killer, who has now been named as Mohammed 'Umar' Khan, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder, leading to a lengthy five week trial earlier this year.

Now sentenced to a minimum of 16 years behind bars, Sheffield is reflecting on a dark chapter for the Steel City.

Some residents praised the judge in the case, who listened to media organisations including The Star, who applied to for reporting restrictions to be lifted allowing the killer to be named for the first time.

Star commentors have reacted as the killer of teenage Harvey Willgoose is sent to prison. | 3rd party

“Brave judge to lift the anonymity restrictions and announcing the severe penalty,” commented Yousaf Umer.

“15 is not that age where one can be completely free of consequences of their actions.

“Police, school and authorities should step up their controls and take more serious steps when any youth is reported to carry knife in public /school.

“People should also keep an eye on their children and teach them right values and ensure that they are not carrying any weapons/objects that can be dangerous.

“So so so sorry for the victim’s family.”

Others have called for the introduction of knife arches in schools.

Harvey’s mum, Caroline, has been campaigning for the weapon detecting systems to be installed in schools, and has already seen some success with one at Penistone Grammar School recently set up.

“Knife arches in school asap,” wrote Tom Hague.

“If schools and government won't take sensible action to stop knives then the absolute minimum you need is arches.

“RIP Harvey... a small amount of justice for you.”

Ultimately however, comments were dominated by an outpouring of love for Harvey and the entire Willgoose family.

Not only did Harvey, a Sheffield United fan, die in one of the city’s most shocking crimes in recent memory, but only last week Harvey’s grandad also passed away after battling cancer throughout the trial.

Deborah Apm added: “This is just heartbreaking. The only consolation can be that this lovely grandad is now back with his precious Harvey.

“Sending deepest sympathy to the family.

“How much one family has taken and still fights on to help other peoples children from such violent, murderous crime in schools and prevent other families experiencing such loss or having to live with the grief they have no choice but to.

“Amazing mum, dad and family.”