Staniforth Road, Sheffield: Knifeman still on the loose after Darnall stabbing which left man, 44, injured
A man was rushed to hospital on October 24 after being stabbed in a violent incident on Staniforth Road, Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to reports of violence at around 6.11pm.
It is reported that a 44-year-old man was stabbed, suffering injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
The ambulance service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the victim has since been discharged from hospital.
Following the incident, officers confirmed that no arrests had been made.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”
South Yorkshire Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or contacting the force online, quoting incident number 775 of 24 October 2025.
Information can be reported online here.