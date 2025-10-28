Police have issued an update after a stabbing in a Sheffield neighbourhood, which left a man injured.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was rushed to hospital on October 24 after being stabbed in a violent incident on Staniforth Road, Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to reports of violence at around 6.11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NW

It is reported that a 44-year-old man was stabbed, suffering injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The ambulance service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the victim has since been discharged from hospital.

Following the incident, officers confirmed that no arrests had been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

South Yorkshire Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or contacting the force online, quoting incident number 775 of 24 October 2025.

Information can be reported online here.