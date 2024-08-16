Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and a hunt is on for other suspects after a man, 29, was stabbed in Rotherham.

A cordon was in place at the junction of Westgate and Millford Rise after ambulance crews alerted police to an injured man, at 1.29pm on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound and was released later that day.

A 29-year-old man has been treated in hospital for stab wounds, after an incident on Millford Rise/Westgate in Rotherham. | National World

“A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate other suspects involved in this incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 492 of August 15, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org