A man suffered multiple fractures to his jaw when he was forcefully punched by an acquaintance, during an incident in the smoking area of a Rotherham pub.

In the moments preceding the attack carried out by Steven Goodfellow, the victim - or complainant - was chatting with a friend in the smoking area of the Don John pub in Maltby before having a conversation with Goodfellow, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

CCTV played to the court showed that the complainant appeared to be relaxed and there was no sign of animosity immediately before the complainant was struck during the incident on March 8, 2024, Judge Charles Thomas told Goodfellow.

He added: “What you did was punched him once, punched him hard and he fell to the floor. The reality is that, that punch was significantly forceful to break his jaw in two places and knock out one of his wisdom teeth.”

Prosecutor Curtis Dunkley told a hearing held on August 14, 2024 that the complainant went to A&E immediately after the incident and was given an x-ray, but left before he could be given the results.

The following morning he was in such pain that he returned, and was told he would need to undergo keyhole surgery, after the X-ray results revealed his jaw was broken.

The complainant had to be fitted with three titanium plates during the operation, after which he was unable to eat solid food for six weeks. He has also been left with permanent numbness to his jaw area, the court heard.

The complainant did not provide a statement to the court, but previously told police he did not know Goodfellow and the punch seemingly came out of nowhere.

Goodfellow, aged 37, of Norfolk Place, Maltby, Rotherham, was subsequently arrested and charged with a single count of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm, which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

Detailing Goodfellow’s criminal record, Mr Dunkley said he has 20 previous offences, from 17 convictions.

Six of the entries on Goodfellow’s record relate to offences against the person, including another GBH offence carried out at a pub in April 2019, using a single punch.

Judge Thomas described the incident as being ‘very similar’ to that which Goodfellow was to be sentenced for.

Defending, Mark Bates said Goodfellow disputes the complainant’s suggestion that the two were strangers.

Mr Bates told the court that while Goodfellow and the complainant were not known to each other prior to the incident, the complainant knew Goodfellow’s brother ‘very well’.

“[The complainant] was rather rude about his brother, and that causes the issue…but there’s no suggestion that makes it right,” continued Mr Bates.

“The reality is he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He’s fully accepted throughout that what he did is clearly wrong, and that it shouldn’t have happened.”

Prior to this most recent assault, Goodfellow, suggested Mr Bates, had ‘kept out of trouble for a number of years’.

This coincided with Goodfellow entering into a new relationship, and consequently he now helps to support his partner and her children, as well as his own children, Mr Bates said.

Judge Thomas sentenced Goodfellow to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years; and said he had been able to step back from sending him straight to custody due to his significant mitigation; the fact he has ‘accepted responsibility’ for the assault; had a five year gap in his offending and members of his family would be detrimentally affected should he be sent to custody.

“I’m satisfied there is some prospect of you being rehabilitated. I take the view that there would have an impact on your children, and the children you live with, if you were sent to immediate custody,” said Judge Thomas.

Judge Thomas also ordered Goodfellow to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work and said he would be the subject of a 120-day alcohol abstinence electronic monitoring programme.

Goodfellow, who was judged to earn ‘good money,’ was also told he must pay the complainant £5,000 in compensation at the rate of £500 per month, with the first payment due on October 7, 2024.