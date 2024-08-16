UK could reach sizzling 27C as Turkish heat bomb heads our way, say forecasters
Predictions suggest that temperatures may soar to a warm 27C in some parts.
The heat is set to arrive on Monday (August 19) and will come courtesy of Turkey which itself is currently experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures having hit a scorching 40C in south-central regions of the country.
Turkey's western and southern parts are also reporting temperatures four to six degrees Celsius above seasonal norms.
Experts are attributing this 'heat bomb' to an Azores high-pressure system that's funnelling hot African air into Turkey's southwest.
Now, forecasts indicate that this bout of balmy air will make its way to the UK by next week, potentially raising mercury levels.
