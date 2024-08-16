Blyth Road Maltby: Woman, 28, seriously injured in suspected Rotherham hit and run collision
Police enquiries since the incident on Sunday, July 28, 2024, led investigators to believe the woman was hit by a car, which then fled before emergency services arrived.
Officers were called to the scene on Blyth Road in Maltby at 10.30pm that night following reports a woman had been found with serious injuries. Ambulance crews rushed the victim to hospital for treatment.
Today (August 16, 2024), South Yorkshire Police have shared a CCTV image of a car as they believe the driver could assist with the investigation.
The image is believed to show a black Volkswagen Touareg with damage to the front nearside panel and wing mirror.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its whereabouts is urged to contact the force. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnesses the collision or could assist with the inquiry.
South Yorkshire Police can be contacted online, via live chat or by calling 101. Quote incident number 934 of July 28, 2024, when you get in touch.