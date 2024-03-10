Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old man who was injured in a stabbing on West Street is still in hospital in a "serious but stable condition", police have said.

Two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, were arrested by South Yorkshire Police and remain in custody on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to West Street at 3.22am on Saturday, March 9. Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Two knives were found near to the scene and recovered.

Police also arrested two teenagers in connection to the incident on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in public place.

As police responded a cordon was on place on West Street, between Rockingham Street and Carver Street, but this was lifted later that morning. A smaller cordon next to Pounds Park remained for some hours.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed they do not believe the city centre attack to be linked to a stabbing in the Ponderosa Park, in which a 24-year-old man sadly died prompting a murder investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident on West Street, or holds information which could help officers, is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 141 of March 9, 2024.