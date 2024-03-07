Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after an oppportunistic thief allegedly stole a woman's phone when she tripped and fell on a Sheffield city centre party street.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on West Street at around 1.45am on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on West Street in Sheffield city centre at around 1.45am on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries

Issuing a CCTV appeal today (Thursday, March 7, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A woman was walking along West Street with friends when she tripped and fell to the ground, with her mobile phone falling out of her pocket.

"It is then reported that a man stole the mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise him?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote investigation number 14/41642/24 of February 24, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.