Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Scotland are appealing for help to trace a 57-year-old man missing from Glasgow, believed to have travelled to Edinburgh and then to Sheffield last month.

Nigel Hooton, who also goes by the name of Jonathan ‘Jono’ Steele, is described as around 6ft 2ins, slim and has grey/white hair and a grey beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He may be wearing a dark coloured waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans and carrying a dark coloured rucksack with a sleeping bag and mat.

Nigel Hooton, who also goes by the name of Jonathan ‘Jono’ Steele

Nigel was last seen around 7.50am on February 14 in Edinburgh, and travelled to Sheffield by train on the same day.

He was reported missing on February 27.

Inspector Max Shaw said: "We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to make sure Nigel is safe and well. We know he travelled to Edinburgh and took a rucksack and camping equipment with him.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or know where he is to please get in touch. I would also urge Nigel to contact someone to confirm he is safe and well."