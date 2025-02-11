A man chased by police through Sheffield city centre was found to be carrying an imitation firearm.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After observing the evasive behaviour of defendant Hassan Gordon, who appeared to be trying to avoid police officers patrolling a Sheffield party street on a Saturday night, he was found to be carrying an imitation gun which had ‘all the appearance of a genuine firearm,’ following a pursuit through the city centre.

Police mounted a chase of him on West Street at around 10pm on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Officers subsequently followed Gordon, aged 33, through to nearby Trippet Lane, where he was apprehended and found to be in possession of a blank firing pistol, a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on February 10, 2025 heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After observing the evasive behaviour of defendant Hassan Gordon, police mounted a chase of him on West Street at around 10pm on Saturday, January 11, 2025 | NW

An orange magazine on the pistol had been ‘painted black,’ causing it to have ‘all the appearance of a genuine firearm,’ prosecutor Richard Sheldon told the court.

Mr Sheldon continued by saying it is the prosecution case that the imitation firearm Gordon, of Little Norton Avenue, Norton, Sheffield, was found with was most likely intended to be used for ‘criminal purposes’.

Gordon was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, an offence of possessing an imitation firearm at his first court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Sheldon continued by saying Gordon has a number of relevant previous convictions, including a robbery involving the use of an imitation firearm, for which he received a 63-month custodial sentence in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among Gordon’s other convictions is an offence of attempted robbery, dating back to 2006, as well as offences of possessing a bladed article and an offensive weapon from 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Defending, Richard Barradell said the majority of Gordon’s offending was committed while he was a juvenile or a very young man.

Following his 2019 robbery conviction, which is his most serious, he has complied with his licence conditions, and all that has been required of him, Mr Barradell suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barradell added that Gordon now has children, and is a ‘good father’ to them.

He referred Judge Graham Reeds KC to the findings of a pre-sentence report, which suggests the defendant may be best dealt with through a community order.

Sentencing Gordon, Judge Reeds told him that the fact he has been found with an imitation firearm, when taken together with his previous crimes, arouses ‘grave suspicion about why you had it with you’.

Judge Reeds added, however: “There is no evidence you were about to use it to commit a crime…when you were stopped by police it hadn’t been produced, so it’s not possible to know why you had it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More IN PICTURES: Sheffield unites for march after tragic death of Harvey Willgoose

Judge Reeds said there was no basis upon which to step outside of the sentencing guidelines, which, he said, state the appropriate disposal would be a community order.

He sentenced Hassan to an 18-month community order, as part of which the defendant is required to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, along with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Reeds also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the imitation firearm.