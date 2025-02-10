A jailed Sheffield drug trafficker has been forced to pay back almost £300,000 from his ill gotten gains, as police share the signs someone may be leading a lavish lifestyle funded by illegal activities.

Amjed Mahmood was jailed in June 2023 for eight years after being convicted of drugs trafficking offences

Mahmood, aged 44, of Sheldon Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, was found to have a financial benefit of £299,044.76, generated through his crimes.

During a hearing held on January 17, 2025, he was ordered to pay this amount in three months.

The order was secured through the work by the Economic Crime Unit’s (ECU) Asset Recovery Team.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “In January, the unit’s important work ensured that over £370,000 will be paid back into the Criminal Justice System.

“Part of the work the ECU completes is ensuring that those who have committed crime and been brought before the courts, pay back to the communities they have negatively impacted.

“Officers analysed how Mahmood had benefited from his illegal activity, before looking at how what he had available to pay back into the system.

“This can include money available in the bank, as well as physical assets such as property, vehicles and luxury clothing.”

Laura Hough, Temporary Head of the Economic Crime Unit, added: “The work carried out by the Asset Recovery Team ensures that criminals aren’t allowed to continue to benefit from their lives of crime after being convicted.

“The process of securing confiscation order is helped by information submitted by the public.

“With the help of our communities, we can paint a better intelligence picture providing a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their life of criminality.

“Have you noticed someone who has suddenly started wearing designer clothing or have bought a second car despite not appearing to have a job? They may be gaining this money illegally.

Amjed Mahmood | SYP

“If you see something that is not quite right, I urge you to report it to us, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and stay anonymous.”

Tell police what you know – call 101 or go through their suspicious activity online portal.

If you don’t feel comfortable contacting police directly, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers on www.Crimestoppers-uk.org