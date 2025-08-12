Police incident: Residential Deepdale Road in Rotherham cordoned off after reports of 'drive-by shooting'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:07 BST
Police cordoned off a residential street after reports of a drive by shooting this afternoon.

Three police cars were on the scene with officers keeping members of the public away from the junction of Deepdale Road and Oakdale Road in Kimberworth.

Residents reported a drive by shooting had taken place.

Residents reported a drive by shooting on Deepdale Road in Rotherham.placeholder image
Residents reported a drive by shooting on Deepdale Road in Rotherham. | nw

Images shared online show an apparently armed police officer examining a telegraph pole on Deepdale Road.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information.

