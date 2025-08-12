Police incident: Residential Deepdale Road in Rotherham cordoned off after reports of 'drive-by shooting'
Police cordoned off a residential street after reports of a drive by shooting this afternoon.
Three police cars were on the scene with officers keeping members of the public away from the junction of Deepdale Road and Oakdale Road in Kimberworth.
Residents reported a drive by shooting had taken place.
Images shared online show an apparently armed police officer examining a telegraph pole on Deepdale Road.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information.