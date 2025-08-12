Police called to the scene of an attempted burglary found bullet holes in a house and car.

Officers on patrol in Burngreave at 11.20pm on Monday were alerted by a member of the public to what was believed be a break-in at a property on Wensley Street.

But instead they discovered ‘damage consistent with a firearms discharge’ at the house and to a vehicle nearby.

Wensley Street was sealed off after reports of a shooting. | Alastair Ulke

In an update, the force said no injuries were reported and it is not believed a burglary took place.

A cordon remains on Wensley Street, around the junction with Hinde House Crescent, as officers carry out further enquiries.

Photos shared online show a white car, with what appears to be a bullet hole in a rear door, being transported from the area.

Det Supt Nikki Shimwell said: "From our enquiries so far, we believe that a number of shots were fired in the street during this incident yesterday evening.

“This reckless criminality put innocent people in danger.

“Thankfully, we do not believe anyone was injured during this incident, but this could easily have not been the case.

“We will not tolerate gun crime within our communities and we’re working extremely hard to identify those responsible.

“I understand that this news may cause residents concern, and there will be an increased police presence in the area today and throughout the week to provide reassurance to the local community. Our officers are here to support you and will gladly answer any questions you may have.

"If you hold any information that could assist our investigation, I strongly encourage you to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be crucial in helping us move forward and identify those involved.

"Community support is essential in tackling gun crime. If you know something that could help, please tell us - your information could make a real difference."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1,209 of August 11, 2025.