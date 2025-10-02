LIVE: Police cordon off Sheffield street amid reports of third shooting in three days

Following the Pitsmoor shooting, Detective Inspector Claire Moss of SYP’s Armed Crime Team said the force had “zero tolerance towards gun crime” and would “relentlessly pursue those who use weapons.”

She said: “Every time a discharge occurs in our city, it puts lives at risk. We are working at pace to find those responsible, and bring them to justice, but we are stronger with your help and rely on information from local people to help us build up a full picture of what has happened.”

Police resources, including crime scene investigators, present in Pitsmoor following Tuesday morning's shooting | Paul Atkin

Yesterday, following the Upperthorpe murder, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: "This is a devastating incident which has cut short a young man's life and will no doubt cause considerable concern in the local community.

"Gun crime has absolutely no place in South Yorkshire and I want to assure residents and the victim's family and friends that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working relentlessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.

"If you live in the Upperthorpe area, you will see an increased police presence and I would urge you to please speak to our officers if you have any concerns you wish to raise.

"Thank you to those who have already provided information to our investigative team. If you know something that could help us but are yet to get in touch, then I would urge you to please contact us.