LIVE: Police cordon off Sheffield street amid reports of third shooting in three days
Formal details on the incident have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, but the number of resources in place at the incident on Wensley Court in the Grimesthorpe area of Sheffield this afternoon (Thursday, October 2, 2025) suggest another major incident has taken place.
Numerous officers and police vehicles are present at the scene, along with crime scene investigators.
Members of the public are reporting that a shooting has taken place in the area, although that has still not been confirmed.
The incident comes a matter of hours after two shootings in the city on Tuesday (September 30, 2025), in the Pitsmoor and Upperthorpe areas, the latter of which led to the death of a 32-year-old man.
He has not yet been named.
What can be seen on the scene of the incident on Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe?
As these pictures show, four police vehicles - including one belonging to crime scene investigators - can be seen close to the cordon covering a significant portion of Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe.
Additional police resources are understood to be parked a short distance away.
Police tape has been tied to fencing located on the entrance to Wensley Court, off Hinde House Crescent.
Crime scene investigators are currently at work within the cordon.
What can I do if I have information?
Upperthorpe: Anyone with information about the fatal shooting in Upperthorpe should call 101, quoting incident number 1,076 of September 30, 2025.
Pitsmoor: Anyone with information about the shooting at the property in Pitsmoor should call 101, quoting incident number 76 of September 30, 2025.
Grimesthorpe: Incident number not yet confirmed
In both cases, information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
What have the police said so far?
Following the Pitsmoor shooting, Detective Inspector Claire Moss of SYP’s Armed Crime Team said the force had “zero tolerance towards gun crime” and would “relentlessly pursue those who use weapons.”
She said: “Every time a discharge occurs in our city, it puts lives at risk. We are working at pace to find those responsible, and bring them to justice, but we are stronger with your help and rely on information from local people to help us build up a full picture of what has happened.”
Yesterday, following the Upperthorpe murder, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: "This is a devastating incident which has cut short a young man's life and will no doubt cause considerable concern in the local community.
"Gun crime has absolutely no place in South Yorkshire and I want to assure residents and the victim's family and friends that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working relentlessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.
"If you live in the Upperthorpe area, you will see an increased police presence and I would urge you to please speak to our officers if you have any concerns you wish to raise.
"Thank you to those who have already provided information to our investigative team. If you know something that could help us but are yet to get in touch, then I would urge you to please contact us.
"We are particularly keen to hear from those with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and you can submit this footage directly to our investigative team via our Major Incident Public Portal."
Is the Upperthorpe shooting related to the Pitsmoor shooting?
The murder in Upperthorpe came just 11 hours after another shooting at a property on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.
In the early hours of September 30, South Yorkshire Police mobilised its armed response unit to the residential street following reports of a gun attack.
There they found damage to a property that is said to have been ‘consistent with a firearm discharge’.
No one is believed to have been injured and the shooter in this attack is also still at large.
Man shot dead near Ponderosa Park
Here is everything we know so far:
- Police were called at 10.09pm on Tuesday night (September 30, 2025) following a report that a man had been shot in Watery Street, near the junction with St Philip's Road.
- The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him and he died shortly after arriving. He has not been publicly named.
- A cordon was established at the crime scene, with officers closing the junction of Netherthorpe Road, Watery Street and St Philip’s Road. At least eight police vehicles were pictured at the scene.
- Also pictured inside the cordon and seemingly central to the investigation is a white Mercedes A Class hatchback. Today, a white plastic sheet was laid over all four of the car’s windows, either to prevent rain from entering or to obscure what could be seen inside from the view of pedestrians. The car’s rear lights remained switched on when The Star visited the scene at 8am this morning.
- Several yellow evidence markers were laid across the road around five to 10 metres to the rear of the Mercedes.
- As of the latest police update, no one has been arrested over the shooting. The force has been asked for further updates, and The Star is awaiting a reply.
Three major incidents within radius of 4.2 miles
The three major incidents that have taken place in Sheffield since 2.40am on Tuesday, October 2, 2025 have taken place over an area spanning around 4.2 miles.
Police have ruled out any link between first two incidents involving gunshots being fired, in Pitsmoor and Upperthorpe, on Tuesday.
It is not yet known if either incident is believed to be linked to the most recent incident on Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe. Police have been asked to provide a response, and we’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything.
As previously mentioned, the Upperthorpe incident has resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man. He has not yet been named.
We do not believe anyone has yet been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shootings - but police have also been asked to provide an update.
Tuesday's shootings "not linked," say police
The first of Tuesday’s shootings took place on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor in the early hours of the morning, when a gunman is believed to have opened fire on a property on the road.
No-one was injured in the incident.
Then, at 10.09pm officers were called to a reported shooting on Watery Street, near to the junction with St Philip’s Road, in Upperthorpe.
A 32-year-old man injured in the shooting was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved and died a short time later.
Speaking to The Star yesterday (Wednesday, October 1, 2025), South Yorkshire Police said the two shootings were “not believed to be linked.”
They have not yet provided any response on the nature of today’s incident.