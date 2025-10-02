Another police cordon is in place in Sheffield today as police respond to a third major emergency incident in as many days.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wensley Court, in the Grimesthorpe area, is taped off and under police guard.

Local residents claim reported that this is due to a shooting, though police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident under investigation.

Pictures sent from the scene show CSI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSI have arrived at a major police incident near Wensley Street, in Grimesthorpe. It is the third large-scale incident in as many days, with two shootings reported on Tuesday, September 30. | S70 Media

One person at the scene told The Star: “I could see the police cars there - around eight or nine cars and some vans.

“The whole area is cordoned off, so you can’t really see what’s going on inside, because it’s a dead end and they’ve blocked it off.”

Sheffield has been rocked by two shootings already this week, the first in Pitsmoor at 2.40am on Tuesday then the second later that day at 10.09pm in Upperthorpe.

The incident in Pitsmoor, on Blayton Road, resulted only in damage to a property, with pictures from the scene showing a hole in a window and the glass pane in a door shattered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the second, on Watery Street, tragically resulted in a 32-year-old man’s death.

He has not yet been named.

Armed police were spotted stopping cars on Penistone Road in Hillsborough yesterday evening (October 1), however it is unclear if that was related to the ongoing investigations.

No arrests have yet been reported in either case, though South Yorkshire Police did confirm yesterday the force is not treating the two incidents on Tuesday as linked.

SYP, as well as Yorkshire Ambulance Service, have been contacted for further information on today’s situation.