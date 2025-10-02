Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe: Massive police response as reports of third shooting in three days
Wensley Court, in the Grimesthorpe area, is taped off and under police guard.
Local residents claim reported that this is due to a shooting, though police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident under investigation.
Pictures sent from the scene show CSI.
One person at the scene told The Star: “I could see the police cars there - around eight or nine cars and some vans.
“The whole area is cordoned off, so you can’t really see what’s going on inside, because it’s a dead end and they’ve blocked it off.”
Sheffield has been rocked by two shootings already this week, the first in Pitsmoor at 2.40am on Tuesday then the second later that day at 10.09pm in Upperthorpe.
The incident in Pitsmoor, on Blayton Road, resulted only in damage to a property, with pictures from the scene showing a hole in a window and the glass pane in a door shattered.
However, the second, on Watery Street, tragically resulted in a 32-year-old man’s death.
He has not yet been named.
Armed police were spotted stopping cars on Penistone Road in Hillsborough yesterday evening (October 1), however it is unclear if that was related to the ongoing investigations.
No arrests have yet been reported in either case, though South Yorkshire Police did confirm yesterday the force is not treating the two incidents on Tuesday as linked.
SYP, as well as Yorkshire Ambulance Service, have been contacted for further information on today’s situation.