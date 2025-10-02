A murder suspect is in custody this afternoon, after a 32-year-old man was shot dead near to a Sheffield park on Tuesday night.

Police were called at 10.09pm on September 30 following a report a man had been shot in Watery Street in the Upperthorpe area of the city.

A 32-year-old man injured in the shooting was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved and died a short time later.

In an update issued moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed a 22-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody this afternoon (Thursday, October 2, 2025), as police continue to guard the scene of the fatal Upperthorpe shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: "We understand that news of this murder investigation will have caused concern in the local community and there will be more officers in the area today and over the course of the week.

"Please don't be alarmed by this - they are there to keep you safe so please do speak to them if you have any concerns or queries.

"I want to thank members of the public who have already provided information and footage to us in connection with this investigation and I would encourage anyone who is yet to speak to us to please get in touch.

"If you have relevant footage, including dashcam, CCTV or doorbell videos, please send it through to us via our Major Incident Public Portal."

Police activity on Penistone Road yesterday is understood to have related to the Upperthorpe shooting investigation.

Police were also called out to a shooting on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, shortly before 2.40am on Tuesday morning.

Today’s news of the man’s arrest comes shortly after police cordoned off an area on Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe, amid reports of a third shooting in the area.

Anyone wishing to pass on information about the Upperthorpe murder, can do so through the force’s major incident public portal, which can be accessed here.

You can also contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of September 30, 2025.

Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can do that via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.

No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.