Penistone Road: Armed police flood area and stop cars on major road into Sheffield
In a video, officers in black with pistols can be seen by an estate car on Penistone Road, near the junction with Bamforth Street in Hillsborough.
Close by, a group of up to four are examining a different car, close to the Stonecare Hyundai showroom. Four other cars are halted, some with their doors open and one apparently boxed in by two police vehicles.
In footage of an area close to the Renault showroom on Penistone Road, stationary marked and unmarked cars can be seen with blue lights on.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
The Star contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.
The incident comes after a 32-year-old man was shot dead in nearby Upperthorpe the previous night.
Police were called at 10.09pm on Tuesday, September 30, following a report of a shooting in Watery Street, near the junction with St Philip's Road.
A murder enquiry is underway.