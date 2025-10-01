Armed police stopped cars on a major road into Sheffield this afternoon.

In a video, officers in black with pistols can be seen by an estate car on Penistone Road, near the junction with Bamforth Street in Hillsborough.

Close by, a group of up to four are examining a different car, close to the Stonecare Hyundai showroom. Four other cars are halted, some with their doors open and one apparently boxed in by two police vehicles.

Armed police examining a car on Penistone Road. | submit

In footage of an area close to the Renault showroom on Penistone Road, stationary marked and unmarked cars can be seen with blue lights on.

Witnesses reported officers taking a person into custody.

Armed police on Penistone Road. | submit

The Star contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.

The incident comes after a 32-year-old man was shot dead in nearby Upperthorpe the previous night.

Police were called at 10.09pm on Tuesday, September 30, following a report of a shooting in Watery Street, near the junction with St Philip's Road.

A murder enquiry is underway.