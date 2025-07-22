Watch: Video shows police at cordon after discovery of human remains in Barnsley

Police are working at sites in Rotherham and Barnsley today following the discovery of human remains.

Yesterday, it was revealed that on Monday, July 14, human remains were found on Broadcarr Road, Hoyland, Barnsley.

Police are in Harley and Hoyland today following the discovery of human remains | National World

An investigation was launched, and while formal identification has yet to take place the family of Richard Dyson - who went missing in 2019 - have been informed of the latest development.

They are being supported by officers and kept updated.

After the discovery, two men aged 72 and 71, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to Richard’s disappearance, were re-arrested on suspicion of the same offence for further questioning. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

This morning (July 22), police are working at Dike Hill in Harley, and Sheffield Road, Hoyland Common, while enquiries continue.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that there is likely to be a police presence at these locations for a number of weeks.

Video captured this morning shows officers at at sealed off area of Hoyland.

Senior Investigating Officer, Andy Knowles, said: “We are keeping an open mind following this discovery, and working around the clock to establish the identity of the person involved and the circumstances surrounding this development.

“Richard Dyson and his family remain at the forefront of our minds as we progress our enquiries, and we know how important it is for them to get answers.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Please get in touch and tell us what you know.”

Information can be shared with police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 459 of November 25, 2019.

Their online portal can be accessed here: https://orlo.uk/zEkj1

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.