Family and friends of a missing Barnsley man are starting another year not knowing where he is or what happened to him.

Richard Dyson was 55 years old and from Hoyland when he went missing in November 2019.

Richard Dyson went missing in November 2019 | SYP

He was last seen by his daughter after they met up together but she reported him missing around a week later after he failed to turn up for another pre-arranged meeting with her.

An investigation into the disapperance led to the discovery of CCTV footage of Richard walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road, Hoyland, at around 11pm Sunday, November 17.

Richard Dyson has been missing since November 2019 | SYP

A body has never been found but detectives are treating the disappearance as murder.

A number of arrests have been made over the years, including of suspects who were held on suspicion of murder.

Two of those arrested were “released under investigation” and the police probe continues.

Anyone with information about the disappearance should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.