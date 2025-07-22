Richard Dyson: Everything known about missing Barnsley man as discovery of human remains reignites probe
Richard was last seen by his daughter Bethany, from Catcliffe in Rotherham, on November 15, 2019.
He was reported missing around a week later after failing to turn up for their next arranged meeting on November 25.
An investigation established that he was last seen on Sunday, November 17 at about 11pm, walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road, Hoyland, in Barnsley.
Back in 2020, Bethany released a statement describing the worry she felt every day since his disappearance.
She said at the time: “It’s just horrendous, I can’t rest. I’m worried every single day. If I see things on Facebook – someone’s hurt or had a crash, I just instantly think it might be my dad.
“I hope he’s still alive. I just want to try and do anything I can.”
While a body was never found, in 2021 South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation, arresting two men on suspicion of murder.
A number of other arrests were made over the years as police investigations continued.
Now, more than half-a-decade after Richard’s disappearance, the police investigation has been reignited after human remains were found in Hoyland.
The remains were discovered on Broadcarr Road on Monday, July 14, and while formal identification has yet to take place, Richard’s family has been informed of the developments and relatives are being supported.
Cordons are in place on Dike Hill, Harley, Rotherham and Sheffield Road, Hoyland Common, Barnsley, while police enquiries continue.
South Yorkshire Police saidthere is likely to be an ongoing police presence at these locations for the next couple of weeks.
Two men who had previously been arrested, now aged 72 and 71, were re-arrested on suspicion of murder for further questioning. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.
Senior Investigating Officer, Andy Knowles, said: “We are keeping an open mind following this discovery, and working around the clock to establish the identity of the person involved and the circumstances surrounding this development.
“Richard Dyson and his family remain at the forefront of our minds as we progress our enquiries, and we know how important it is for them to get answers.
“We remain keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Please get in touch and tell us what you know.”
Information can be shared with police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 459 of November 25, 2019.
Their online portal can be accessed here: https://orlo.uk/zEkj1
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.