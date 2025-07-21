Murder arrests after discovery of human remains in Barnsley
South Yorkshire Police said the remains were found on Broadcarr Road, Hoyland, on Monday, July 14.
Details have only been released today (Monday, July 21).
Police cordons are in place on Dike Hill in Harley, Rotherham and on Sheffield Road, Hoyland Common, Barnsley.
SYP said “there is likely to be an ongoing police presence at these locations for the next couple of weeks”.
Officers are keeping an open mind around the circumstances of the discovery, and formal identification of the remains is yet to take place.
However, the family of Richard Dyson, a 58-year-old man who was been missing from Barnsley since 2019, have been informed of the developments.
Relatives are being supported and kept updated on progress.
Two men, aged 72 and 71, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to Richard’s disappearance, were re-arrested on suspicion of the same offence for further questioning following the discovery of the remains.
They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.
Senior Investigating Officer, Andy Knowles, said: “We are keeping an open mind following this discovery, and working around the clock to establish the identity of the person involved and the circumstances surrounding this development.
“Richard Dyson and his family remain at the forefront of our minds as we progress our enquiries, and we know how important it is for them to get answers.
“We remain keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Please get in touch and tell us what you know.”
You can contact SYP via the force’s new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 459 of November 25, 2019, when you get in touch.
You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/zEkj1.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.