Police have raided a ‘massage parlour’ as part of an investigation into suspected sex and drug slavery in South Yorkshire.

Officers raided several properties as part of an operation investigating modern slavery for the purpose of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and the supply of Class A drugs, led by the South Yorkshire Police Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Unit (MSOICU).

Police carrying out a raid this week | SYP

On Wednesday, July 23, a total of 16 warrants were conducted by police across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, Worksop and Dronfield.

Police say they included an ‘identified’ massage parlour.

They were supported by the Gangmaster and Labour Abuse Authority, HMRC, Immigration, Department for Work and Pensions, local authority organisations, trading standards officers, environmental health, fire service .

Police raided several properties in an investigation into sexual exploitation and drugs. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Police said it follows an investigation in March earlier this year, after intelligence gathered suggested that vulnerable women were being trafficked and forced to work in a massage parlour.

In the early hours of the morning, multiple teams executed the warrants across different retail and food premises, as well as other linked properties.

In one premise, a 41-year-old man was arrested for modern slavery and human trafficking offences, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs .

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs and an estimated amount of 2kg of Class B drugs were also recovered, as well as suspected 'burner' mobile phones.

In another premise, two men were arrested for immigration offences, and a total of 792 bottles of alcohol and 3,000 cigarettes, all believed to be counterfeit, were seized by colleagues from Trading Standards.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “During the operation, potential victims of modern day slavery were encountered and were offered access to support services and were spoken to by Justice & Care - a charity fighting human trafficking.

“Modern day slavery is closer than you think. It can be hidden in plain sight on the streets we walk down each day. To report a suspicion or to get advice you can contact the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially either by phone on 08000 121 700 or via their website: https://orlo.uk/bsQgS.”