More than 70 cases of modern slavery have been reported to South Yorkshire Police so far this year.

The latest Home Office data has revealed that in the first quarter of 2025, South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were referred 72 potential victims of modern slavery.

Of those, 56 were adults over the age of 18, while 16 related to children under the age of 17.

It was a drop from the previous quarter when the force received 91 referrals.

Nationally, 4,669 cases were reported in England alone, and 5,297 across Britain.

London remains the area most plagued by the issue, with 1,180 cases in the first three months of 2025.

Detective Inspector James Smith, from the SYP Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Unit, said: “We know that modern slavery and human trafficking is taking place in our communities.

“It often happens in plain sight where we live and work.

“In South Yorkshire we have a specialist dedicated force wide department focused on tackling modern slavery, safeguarding victims, pursuing offenders and disrupting criminality.

“Information from you, our local communities, is vital in assisting us so we can identify and protect victims, and those who could be at risk of harm.

“If you suspect someone you know is at risk of exploitation or you have any information relating to modern slavery or human trafficking people, please report it to the police or via the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700.

“All reports we receive are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. More information and support about modern slavery can be found on our website.”

