How do you improve on a whisky festival that was almost perfect first time around?

That was the task set out to organisers of the Seven Hills Whisky Festival, which came to Sheffield on October 18 for the second time in as many years.

Held once again at the Steam Works venue on Randall Street in the city centre, over 350 tipples were on offer over a day and evening session for eager whisky enthusiasts to sample.

I was once again there with my dad and brother, hoping more than anything that the festival was going to be as memorable the second time around as it was the first.

One way you may look to make it better is by booking more vendors. A wider range of drams from more countries would make it a better event, right?

Well yes, that did contribute to this year’s festival being better, but in my humble opinion, it wasn’t the main reason.

On it’s own, I’m not sure that is a good enough reason - there’s only so many whiskies one person can try, right?

So here’s the crux of the matter. This year’s event wasn’t just better because there was more whisky to try.

It was better, in my opinion, because of the atmosphere created within the venue.

The live music, the hustle and bustle, the jovial laughing, the hum of the vendors describing their offerings. The venue seemed fuller this year, not just with venders and visitors, but with spirit and soul.

And that’s why it was better than the previous year.

Don’t get me wrong, there wasn’t anything to groan about last year, it’s just that you could tell this year’s festival had raised the bar another notch, and that makes me excited to see what plans are in place for next year, if indeed to the festival is to return.

If it does, I’ll be raising my glass to the good news.

Learning and trying new things

One of the great joys of these evenings is the fact there is so much knowledge and expertise in one room.

When else do you get to grill distilleries directly about their processes, or what ingredients are used to create certain flavours?

It made for not only a great evening of tasting, but of learning and understanding different methods, approaches and workings, all with the same unbridled passion and love for the craft.

You are also gifted a ‘Dream Dram’ token with your ticket, which means you can pick a vendors ‘special’ bottle for one try. I went for a Ledaig 18 years from the Macbeth collection, which was an absolute delight.

As was the Laphroaig Elements 3.0, which was described to me by the vendor as “Laphroaig on steroids” due its intense flavours of smoke and peat.

We didn’t attend any of the tastings this year. But the fact you have the opportunity to hear from the experts and up your knowledge on an aspect of whisky production is a neat inclusion to the whole affair.

Organiser Danielle Hill was equally as happy with how the second installment went.

She said: “It’s so rewarding to see our second year come alive with so much energy and enthusiasm.

“We’ve always wanted to create a space where people don’t just taste great whisky, but actually connect with the stories, makers and craft behind each dram.

“Hearing that people felt the atmosphere, the music, the chats, the buzz it really means a lot. We’re already thinking about how to make it even better next year.”