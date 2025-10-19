A motorbiker has been rushed to hospital, after being involved in a two-vehicle crash near to a Peak District beauty spot.

The collision took place on Snake Pass at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, located in the Derwent Valley area of Derbyshire, yesterday afternoon (Saturday, October 18, 2025).

Derbyshire Police were called out to the scene of the crash, which involved a Honda motorbike and a Skoda Fabia car, at around 2pm.

Derbyshire Police were called out to the scene of the crash, which involved a Honda motorbike and a Skoda Fabia car, at around 2pm | Google/3rd party

A force spokesperson has now issued an update on the crash.

They said: “The man riding the Honda motorbike was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“The car was a Skoda Fabia – no reported injuries to occupants.”

The spokesperson said no-one has been arrested in connection with the crash.

They added: “The road was reopened at about 5.30pm on Saturday.”