The worried mum of a prisoner at a Doncaster prison has called for him to receive round the clock care after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Thomas Mobbs, who is serving a seven year sentence at HMP Lindholme for a violent robbery, was diagnosed with bladder cancer earlier this year, his mum Sophia Martin said.

She says her son, who also has learning difficulties, is in constant pain and believes he should be cared for 24 hours a day.

She said: “My concerns are massive.

"He was diagnosed with bladder cancer in August and has already had a tumour removed.

"He is now awaiting more surgery but he’s in pain – I want him seen by his consultant and for him to have proper treatment.

“I have raised my concerns with the prison and MP but nothing.”

She says since his op on August 31, her son has been in pain and has been told he will need the full removal of his bladder.

Added Mrs Martin: “He is on a normal prison wing with no access to medical attention until 8am each day.

“He is urinating blood, he’s very underweight and in pain daily.”

The 40-year-old was one of three men jailed for fracturing a man’s skull in Scunthorpe in July 2021.

The victim had been walking home after a pub meal when he was set upon, being punched repeatedly to the head, before being forced to withdraw £40 from a cash machine.

Mr Mobbs, Darren Dawson and Zack Tingle were found guilty of robbery after a four-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court.

Dawson, 33, of Sheffield Street, Scunthorpe, and Mobbs, 37, of Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, were both jailed for seven years. Tingle, 27, of Berkley Street, Scunthorpe, was handed a six-year prison sentence.

Jurors heard the victim had left a pub in Oswald Road when he was approached by the men who demanded money before attacking him.

Speaking after the hearing, Det Con Scott Belton, of Humberside Police, said: "This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent member of the public who was attacked, assaulted and robbed purely because he was dressed smartly, and they believed he had money.

"These three men have left a man with a lifelong head injury."

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.