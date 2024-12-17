A man who repeatedly harassed and stalked a woman has been handed the first 10-year stalking protection order in South Yorkshire.

Officers secured the stalking protection order (SPO) to protect the victim from escalating harm and abuse.

In July 2024, a woman reported to police that she was receiving repeated and unwanted contact online from an ex-partner, despite her efforts to block all contact after ending their relationship.

For the next 10 years, the man will be prohibited from contacting or approaching the woman, entering the postcode area of her home address, attempting to establish the whereabouts of the woman, and making any reference to the woman on social media | 3rd party

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “Over a number of weeks, the man – who we are not naming to protect the identity of the victim - made multiple attempts to frighten the woman by bombarding her with threatening and coercive phone calls, social media messages and emails, before turning up at her home.

“When responding to the report, in their initial assessment, specialist officers in the Sheffield Domestic Abuse Team quickly recognised the pattern of behaviour as stalking.

“Swift action was taken by officers to ensure the victim and her child were appropriately safeguarded and supported.

“In addition, the man was returned to prison for breach of licence conditions.”

Officers collated evidence of the repeated and obsessive contact and an application for a SPO was made to the courts in August, with the 10-year order granted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in December 2024.

For the next 10 years, the man will be prohibited from contacting or approaching the woman, entering the postcode area of her home address, attempting to establish the whereabouts of the woman, and making any reference to the woman on social media.

Officer in charge of the case, Stalking Protection and Investigations Officer, Carla Davey said: “Securing this order is a landmark for South Yorkshire Police, as the first 10-year order to be granted in our force. I’m pleased that the courts have recognised the severity of the stalking behaviour and the fear this man caused.

“I hope it sends a clear message to all perpetrators and victims that we will continue to pursue all resources available to us to protect and safeguard victims.

“Stalking can quickly escalate, so it is vital that it is reported to the police in order that we can ensure you are safe from further harm.

“If you have received repeated, unwanted, and obsessive contact, that makes you feel threatened or scared, whether that is in person or online through messaging, calls or emails – you may be a victim of stalking, and it can be a criminal offence.

“I would encourage anyone who is experiencing this to report to police. You don’t have to live in fear, you will be listened to, and we can help you.”

We know that not everyone feels able or ready to contact police directly. You can also seek support and guidance from specialist services. Find out more: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/sh/stalking-harassment

Last month the force launched its Know More campaign to tackle online violence against women and girls.

The SYP spokesperson added: “Online stalking and harassment is a crime.

“It’s never just a joke, a bit of banter or fun. It can happen on any digital device and in any location – whether you're at home, at work, in town or on public transport.”

Find out more about online abuse and how to access support: www.nomore-standwithus.co