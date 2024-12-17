Met Office issue yellow warning of wind for Sheffield with gusts of up to 50-60mph predicted
The county is one of several regions affected by the weather warning, which is set to come into force at 3am tomorrow (Wednesday, December 18, 2024), and will remain in place for 11 hours until 2pm.
Detailing what to expect during that period, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “West to southwesterly winds will become particularly gusty over and to the east/northeast of hills late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
“Gusts of 50-60 mph (miles per hour) are possible in some areas, and potentially higher in more exposed places.
“This may cause difficult travelling conditions, especially on higher level and north-south routes.”
The government agency has advised that, for the duration of the weather warning, members of the public can given themelves the best chance of avoiding delays by ‘checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables’ and amending their travel plans if necessary.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.