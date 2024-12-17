Detectives trawled through over 20,000 hours of CCTV footage to help solve a Sheffield murder investigation.

Kevin Pokuta, a father of two young children, was only 19 when he was shot on Page Hall Road in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, December 12, 2023. He sadly died the following day in hospital as a result of a single bullet wound to the head.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, four people were sentenced to a total of 48 years and six months behind bars for their involvement in the events that led to Kevin’s death | 3rd party

A murder investigation was quickly launched, with detectives from South Yorkshire Police’s major crime unit working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

Kevin Pokuta | Submit

The defendants and the sentences they received

On Monday, December 16, 2024, four people were sentenced to a total of 48 years and six months behind bars for their involvement in the events that led to Kevin’s death:

- Jake Brown, aged 23, of Horninglow Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to a total of 36 for murder, four years for attempted GBH, five years for conspiracy to commit robbery and a total of 29 years for two firearm offences. These are all to be run concurrently

Custody image of Jake Brown | SYP

- Leon Waite, aged 27, of Denholme Close, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years and six months for conspiracy to commit robbery

Custody image of Leon Waite | SYP

- Lester Ramsey, aged 25, of Skelton Close, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years and six months for conspiracy to commit robbery

Custody image of Lester Ramsey | SYP

- Adam Mulligan, aged 33, of Catcliffe,, Rotherham, has been sentenced to three years and six months for conspiracy to commit robbery

Custody image of Adam Mulligan | SYP

- A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been handed a two-year Youth Rehabilitation Order for conspiracy to commit robbery

The police investigation

Detailing the investigation, which helped to secure the defendants’ convictions, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The jury, taking four days to deliberate, heard how detectives extensively searched through tens of thousands of hours of CCTV footage, tracking movements before and after the incident that cost Kevin his life.

“CCTV video showed the group which included Jake Brown, Leon Waite, Lester Ramsey, Adam Mulligan, and a 17-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons, travel towards Page Hall Road, stopping on Baretta Street to group together before a robbery they were planning, utilising face coverings.

“The robbery was unsuccessful but the intention to cause harm was clearly shown when Brown began firing a firearm down Page Hall Road.

“The group then moved away from the area, with Brown returning only 30 minutes later. With a motive believed to be revenge for the failed robbery earlier that evening, Brown saw Kevin parked in his car on Page Hall Road with his younger brother in the passenger seat, mistaking him for someone else. Brown then drove down the road while riding an e-bike, pulled up to Kevin and pulled out a firearm.

“Kevin was then seen to drive away as Brown shot at him, clearly having no regard for the danger and damage he was causing. While Kevin was trying to drive himself and his younger brother to safety, Brown pulled the trigger on the fatal shot that killed Kevin.

Detectives were later able to identify all five gang members through the clothing they were wearing, other CCTV work, forensic DNA evidence and phone analysis”.

Speaking after the five defendants were sentenced, Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, the senior investigating officer on this case, said: “This horrific incident of mistaken identity has cost Kevin his life. His two young children will now grow up without their father.

“The actions of Jake Brown were extremely dangerous, and he clearly went out with the intention of causing harm that day.

“The devastation that gun violence brings rips through communities, with families and friends having to live with the consequences that these outright acts of evil leave behind. This does not belong here in South Yorkshire or anywhere. Members of the public get harmed and killed, and this is not acceptable.

“My officers have spent upwards of nearly a year ensuring that the person responsible for taking Kevin’s life will now spend years behind bars. We have shown that we are dedicated to bringing these callous individuals to justice.”

All of the defendants were found guilty of their involvement by a jury on November 5, 2024 at Sheffield crown Court. They appeared at the same court for sentencing on December 16, 2024.

Statement from Kevin’s family on their heartbreaking loss

The family of Kevin have shared the following statement on their loss:

"As a family we would like to say that we are naturally devastated following Kevin's death, it has now been a year since Kevin died, but for the family it feels like yesterday.

"As a family we moved to the UK from Slovakia for a better life and safer life and this has not been the case. We could never have imagined that this horror would befall us.

"Kevin's mum has not been able to return back to the family house since Kevin died, as the memories are too difficult. Kevin grew up in that house, it was the first house that the family moved to when we moved to the UK, she cannot live in that address again, as it was once full of family but now is empty.

"Kevin was a father of two very young children, his son was two when Kevin died and his daughter was just four months old. Kevin's son celebrated his third birthday, blowing out candles at his father's graveside. No child should ever have to do that. Kevin will never get to see his children grow up. He never got to see his young daughter take her first steps or say her first words.

"We celebrated Kevin's 20th birthday with candles and balloons at his graveside.

"He was a good soul who had all of his life in front of him. The family will miss him so much, he was a shy family man, but he was so funny and would make us all laugh so much. He was so respectful of his family and would always do as they say and take their advice.

"Kevin will be loved and missed by us forever."