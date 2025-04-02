Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene as a man was tracked using a police drone as he hopped over garden fences in a bid to flee the scene of a £500,000 cannabis factory being raided by officers.

After gathering intelligence on activities at a premises in the Wheatley area of Doncaster, officers from the city’s Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant on the morning of Thursday, March 27, 2025.

As officers raided the premises and found several rooms filled with a total of over 500 cannabis plants, a man was caught trying to escape. Each cannabis plant is estimated to be worth around £1,000, meaning a grow of 500 plants has an approximate value of half a million pounds.

The man climbed onto a roof and even jumped over garden fences before hiding in a shed attached to a nearby property.

However, a drone pilot tracked his movements all the way, resulting in an arresting him and bringing him into custody.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central NPT, said: "From the outside, you'd have no idea that the building was being used to grow significant amounts of cannabis and this was clearly an elaborate set-up that went beyond any simple street deal.

"From experience, cannabis cultivations the size of this one are often controlled by organised crime groups (OCGs), who are responsible for some of the violence and terror we see play out on our streets.

"These cannabis cultivations are also linked to modern slavery, as they are known to exploit vulnerable people who are forced to commit to looking after these grows.

"We remain committed and determined to obtaining and executing these warrants so we can continue cracking down on the supply of this illegal drug, limiting the influence of OCGs and making our communities safer.

"If you are concerned about activities at an address or premises near you and fear it could be linked to drug supply, then please contact us on so we can investigate and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice."

Denis Vrapi, aged 25, of no fixed abode, has since appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (March 28) where he pleaded guilty to production of a controlled Class B drug.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on April 22, 2025.

To report crime or your concerns about crime in your area to police, please call them on 101, or report information via their website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

In an emergency or when a crime is in progress, always call 999.